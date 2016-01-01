What are the requirements to use the Stretch Internet portal? If you're on a desktop or laptop computer, we suggest using the latest version of Chrome or Firefox . If you're using an alternate browser, please ensure you're using the most updated version of that browser. To access audio or video content, you will also need Flash 14 or later, which requires Max OS X 10.6 or late, or Windows XP or later. To access live or on-demand video, you will need a download speed of at least 1.0 Mbps (1,000 Kbps) for standard definition broadcasts and 3.0 Mbps (3,000 Kbps) for high definition broadcasts. You can measure your download speed atwww.speedtest.net. Our broadcasts are also compatible on any Apple mobile devices running iOS 7 or later and on Android devices running OS 4.4.4 or later. If you're wishing to view the broadcasts on your TV, we suggest using AppleTV to wirelessly stream content from a Mac or Apple mobile device â or connecting an HDMI cable from your computer or device to your TV. While some Smart TVs can also be used to access our streams, we cannot guarantee compatibility.

Are there multiple viewing options in the portal? While viewing a broadcast on a tablet or computer, you will see either 2 or 3 icons at the right of the event description bar near the top of the portal. The first icon provides a "full view" option with the video presentation maximizing the portal. The second icon offers a split view and is helpful if the client is utilizing any other features, such as Twitter feeds or live stats updates. If you're watching a live sporting event and the client has live stats available, the third icon offers a "stats heavy" window with rich statistical information and a minimized video or audio player. Additionally, you can watch up to four events simultaneously in the portal by clicking on any of the view icons at the bottom of the video player, and selecting another available event.

Do I need to sign in or register to access an event? If you're attempting to watch a live or on-demand event that is free, you generally will not be required to create an account or sign in. For live events, simply click on the "Watch" or "Listen" icon and you'll be redirected immediately to the portal page for the event. If the portal is set up on a pay-per-view or pay-per-listen basis, you will be required to register or sign-in, and you'll be guided through the steps after clicking on the icon for any event.

Why am I experiencing low-quality audio or video? If you're experiencing video or audio playback that skips, freezes or buffers, please ensure you have sufficient bandwidth and computer resources available. Buffering can also occur if there are connection issues on-site. If you're not experiencing video or audio playback issues, but encountering other issues, such as pixellated video or distorted audio, there are very likely issues at the originating site. We work proactively with our partners to address these issues and are generally able to resolve them in a timely manner, but certain conditions are outside our control. Please click the "Submit Support Request" link inside the "Help" tab if you need assistance addressing issues.

Why do I not see any events listed on my iPad or iPhone? Most likely, you have Safari set to browse in "Private Mode." Please turn "Private Mode" off and try to re-load the page.

Are the live broadcasts available for archived viewing? Archived broadcasts will be available in the "On Demand" tab of the portal. Keep in mind that our staff manually edits and prepares the archives for most audio-only events before they are posted to the portal, so please allow up to 72 hours or more for those to become available. Video archives are generally available almost immediately following the event. Keep in mind that many clients choose not to archive some or all of their events, or choose to password-protect their archives. If you are asked for a password prompt, please contact the client directly if you're like to request access.

Who do I contact with a complaint about the broadcast production? If you don't have any issues with the audio or video playback, but have a complaint about an element of the production, you can use the "Submit Support Request" link inside the "Help" tab. While Stretch Internet does NOT produce the broadcasts and makes no warranties about the content of any broadcast, we can relay your comments or concerns to the school producing the event. Examples of production-related complaints include poor camera operation, mispronunciations, factual inaccuracies, etc.

Why are live stats not available for every game? Our live stats modules utilize XML code generated by the software used by the majority of colleges and universities. However, the only sports that include live stats output are soccer, field hockey, volleyball, basketball, ice hockey, baseball, softball and lacrosse. Additionally, some schools choose not to utilize our live stats service, while others only provide live stats for home games, and that can also be contingent on the availability of a high-speed Internet connection.

Why are the live stats frozen or not synced up with the audio or video? Streaming traffic uses a different protocol and transfer mechanism than live stats, so it's virtually impossible to guarantee a perfect sync between the two. Also keep in mind that the stats might not be entered immediately on site, which can result in delays in the live stats. If the on-site stats computer is experiencing technical difficulties, the live stats will not update. We contact our schools when the stats have not been updated for 5 or more minutes, but you're also welcome to contact us using the support link if you think there might be an issue.

How do I purchase an passport to access an event? You can follow these steps to purchase a passport:

1) On the portal landing page, click on the appropriate watch or listen icon next to the broadcast you're interested in

2) Select the passport you'd like to purchase and click "NEXT"

3) Login with your username and password or register a new account by clicking "REGISTER"

4) Enter your personal and billing information (this information MUST match exactly the info on record with your credit card issuing bank) and click "NEXT"

5) Enter your credit card information and click "NEXT"

6) Review the details of your order and click "NEXT"

7) If your order is successful, you will receive a confirmation e-mail and you can access your event with15 minutes of the scheduled start time by clicking on the corresponding watch or listen icon and clicking the "Sign In" link if you're not already signed in.

What is your refund policy? If you are a paying subscriber and are unsatisfied with the quality of the product or services we provided, we will refund single-event passport fees for live or on-demand audio or video subscriptions in full if, a) there are confirmed, authenticated issues originating solely with the Stretch Internet services, including network downtime and/or latency, or, b) the broadcasting partner experiences technical difficulties which result in transmission quality deemed as low or unacceptable by the Stretch Internet support staff, and/or c) the broadcast is canceled or postponed before the completion of the event. If you have purchased a season or all-access pass that includes the event in question, a pro-rated refund will be issued upon request. You should always ensure your systems are compatible with the minimum requirements outlined in the Stretch Internet FAQ section on the portal. If you experience difficulties during a live event, you should contact us immediately so as to allow our support staff a chance to remedy any issues in a timely fashion.