If you're on a desktop or laptop computer, we suggest using the latest
version of Chrome
or Firefox
. If you're using
an alternate browser, please ensure you're using the most updated
version of that browser. To access audio or video content, you will also
need Flash 14
or later, which
requires Max OS X 10.6 or late, or Windows XP or later. To access live
or on-demand video, you will need a download speed of at least 1.0 Mbps
(1,000 Kbps) for standard definition broadcasts and 3.0 Mbps (3,000
Kbps) for high definition broadcasts. You can measure your download
speed atwww.speedtest.net. Our broadcasts are also compatible on any
Apple mobile devices running iOS 7 or later and on Android devices
running OS 4.4.4 or later. If you're wishing to view the broadcasts on
your TV, we suggest using AppleTV to wirelessly stream content from a
Mac or Apple mobile device â or connecting an HDMI cable from your
computer or device to your TV. While some Smart TVs can also be used to
access our streams, we cannot guarantee compatibility.
If you're having issues loading the portal or accessing content on a
computer, please make sure you're using the latest versions of
Chrome
or Firefox
. We also suggest that you clear your browser's
cache
, quit your
web browser, and try to relaunch the portal.
While viewing a broadcast on a tablet or computer, you will see either 2
or 3 icons at the right of the event description bar near the top of the
portal. The first icon provides a "full view" option with the video
presentation maximizing the portal. The second icon offers a split view
and is helpful if the client is utilizing any other features, such as
Twitter feeds or live stats updates. If you're watching a live sporting
event and the client has live stats available, the third icon offers a
"stats heavy" window with rich statistical information and a minimized
video or audio player. Additionally, you can watch up to four events
simultaneously in the portal by clicking on any of the view icons at the
bottom of the video player, and selecting another available event.
If you're attempting to watch a live or on-demand event that is free,
you generally will not be required to create an account or sign in. For
live events, simply click on the "Watch" or "Listen" icon and you'll be
redirected immediately to the portal page for the event. If the portal
is set up on a pay-per-view or pay-per-listen basis, you will be
required to register or sign-in, and you'll be guided through the steps
after clicking on the icon for any event.
If you're experiencing video or audio playback that skips, freezes or
buffers, please ensure you have sufficient bandwidth and computer
resources available. Buffering can also occur if there are connection
issues on-site. If you're not experiencing video or audio playback
issues, but encountering other issues, such as pixellated video or
distorted audio, there are very likely issues at the originating site.
We work proactively with our partners to address these issues and
are generally able to resolve them in a timely manner, but certain
conditions are outside our control. Please click the "Submit Support
Request" link inside the "Help" tab if you need assistance addressing
issues.
Most likely, you have Safari set to browse in "Private Mode." Please
turn "Private Mode" off and try to re-load the page.
Archived broadcasts will be available in the "On Demand" tab of the
portal. Keep in mind that our staff manually edits and prepares the
archives for most audio-only events before they are posted to the
portal, so please allow up to 72 hours or more for those to become
available. Video archives are generally available almost immediately
following the event. Keep in mind that many clients choose not to
archive some or all of their events, or choose to password-protect
their archives. If you are asked for a password prompt, please contact
the client directly if you're like to request access.
If you don't have any issues with the audio or video playback, but have
a complaint about an element of the production, you can use the "Submit
Support Request" link inside the "Help" tab. While Stretch Internet does
NOT produce the broadcasts and makes no warranties about the content of
any broadcast, we can relay your comments or concerns to the school
producing the event. Examples of production-related complaints include
poor camera operation, mispronunciations, factual inaccuracies, etc.
Our live stats modules utilize XML code generated by the software used
by the majority of colleges and universities. However, the only sports
that include live stats output are soccer, field hockey, volleyball,
basketball, ice hockey, baseball, softball and lacrosse. Additionally,
some schools choose not to utilize our live stats service, while others
only provide live stats for home games, and that can also be contingent
on the availability of a high-speed Internet connection.
Streaming traffic uses a different protocol and transfer mechanism than
live stats, so it's virtually impossible to guarantee a perfect sync
between the two. Also keep in mind that the stats might not be entered
immediately on site, which can result in delays in the live stats. If
the on-site stats computer is experiencing technical difficulties, the
live stats will not update. We contact our schools when the stats have
not been updated for 5 or more minutes, but you're also welcome to
contact us using the support link if you think there might be an issue.
You can follow these steps to purchase a passport:
1) On the portal landing page, click on the appropriate watch or listen
icon next to the broadcast you're interested in
2) Select the passport you'd like to purchase and click "NEXT"
3) Login with your username and password or register a new account by
clicking "REGISTER"
4) Enter your personal and billing information (this information MUST
match exactly the info on record with your credit card issuing bank) and
click "NEXT"
5) Enter your credit card information and click "NEXT"
6) Review the details of your order and click "NEXT"
7) If your order is successful, you will receive a confirmation e-mail
and you can access your event with15 minutes of the scheduled start time
by clicking on the corresponding watch or listen icon and clicking the
"Sign In" link if you're not already signed in.
If you are a paying subscriber and are unsatisfied with the quality of the product
or services we provided, we will refund single-event passport fees for live or
on-demand audio or video subscriptions in full if, a) there are confirmed, authenticated
issues originating solely with the Stretch Internet services, including network downtime
and/or latency, or, b) the broadcasting partner experiences technical difficulties which
result in transmission quality deemed as low or unacceptable by the Stretch Internet support
staff, and/or c) the broadcast is canceled or postponed before the completion of the event.
If you have purchased a season or all-access pass that includes the event in question, a
pro-rated refund will be issued upon request. You should always ensure your systems are
compatible with the minimum requirements outlined in the Stretch Internet FAQ section on the
portal. If you experience difficulties during a live event, you should contact us immediately
so as to allow our support staff a chance to remedy any issues in a timely fashion.
You can open a support ticket by clicking on the "Submit Support
Request" link inside of the "Help" tab. Please complete all of the form
fields and provide as much information as possible before submitting the
ticket. You can expect to promptly hear back from a member of our
support team.